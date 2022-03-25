Rotherham MP welcomes watchdog inspection of police response to child sexual exploitation

Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday announced that she had commissioned Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services to inspect the police response to child sexual exploitation.

The commission follows the recent Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse report into CSE by organised networks.

The inquiry, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay who investigated grooming in Rotherham, concluded that local authorities and police forces are "struggling to keep pace with the changing nature of sexual exploitation of children", who are being exploited by "organised networks".

The new national inspection will assess current policing practice, to ensure all police forces are employing the most effective approaches in protecting victims from CSE.

The inspection will investigate the attitudes of police towards victims and the nature, adequacy and timeliness of responses.

Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, said: “I welcome the Home Secretary commissioning an inspection into the current police response to child sexual exploitation.’

“For too long victims and survivors have been ignored, belittled or accused when they have tried to report the horrific crimes committed against them.

“I have repeatedly heard the police say that lessons have been learned regarding their past failings on CSE.

“This inspection is a chance to see if that is true. Have practices changed? Are victims believed? Is justice now served?