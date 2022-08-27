Rotherham missing boy: Woman arrested as search for missing Aaron, 13, nears four weeks
The search for Aaron, the 13-year-old boy missing from Rotherham, is approaching four weeks as South Yorkshire Police confirm they arrested a woman.
Aaron (previously spelled Aron in earlier Police appeals) went missing from the Broom area of Rotherham on August 2, 2022.
Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, who is overseeing the investigation into Aaron’s disappearance, said: "“This is obviously incredibly concerning given his young age, and it’s imperative that we find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”
South Yorkshire Police released another picture of Aaron today and confirmed they had arrested a 33-year-old woman, known to Aaron, on child abduction offences.
The woman has since been bailed as enquiries continue.
DI Wilson said: “I would advise anyone who may be hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers that they are potentially committing criminal offences.
“I’d urge the public to look at this latest image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have. Have you seen him in the last three weeks? If so, where and who was he with?”
Aaron was last seen around 8.00am in the Broom area of Rotherham on August 2. He is Eastern European and described as being about five feet tall, with a large build.
He has short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Aaron or may know where he is can contact South Yorkshire Police using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 2.