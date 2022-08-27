Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron (previously spelled Aron in earlier Police appeals) went missing from the Broom area of Rotherham on August 2, 2022.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, who is overseeing the investigation into Aaron’s disappearance, said: "“This is obviously incredibly concerning given his young age, and it’s imperative that we find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”

South Yorkshire Police released another picture of Aaron today and confirmed they had arrested a 33-year-old woman, known to Aaron, on child abduction offences.

The woman has since been bailed as enquiries continue.

DI Wilson said: “I would advise anyone who may be hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers that they are potentially committing criminal offences.

“I’d urge the public to look at this latest image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have. Have you seen him in the last three weeks? If so, where and who was he with?”

Aaron was last seen around 8.00am in the Broom area of Rotherham on August 2. He is Eastern European and described as being about five feet tall, with a large build.

The new photo of Aaron in full. Have you see him?

He has short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.