Rotherham mechanic drove off in Land Rover left at garage for repairs

A mechanic working on a Land Rover decided to take off with the vehicle - though was quickly caught by police.

On 26 July 2025, Richard Pollard, aged 34, of Rawmarsh, was spotted driving a Land Rover on Herringthorpe Road by an officer from the South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team.

A mechanic who attempted to drive away with a car brought in for repairs has appeared before court. | Picture: Olivia Preston

Officers were suspicious and stopped Pollard to carry out checks, though quickly learnt that he had no licence or insurance and that the vehicle was not his.

Further enquiries with the registered keeper of the vehicle led the officer to understand that Pollard had been carrying out repair work on the vehicle when he decided to drive off in it.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The owner attempted to contact Pollard numerous times with no answer.

“Their car was recovered and returned to them.”

Pollard appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 28 and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, and disqualified from driving for five years.