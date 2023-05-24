Williams was arrested in connection to the alleged smuggling of gun parts, whilst in Rotherham for a family barbecue.

A Rotherham man has been arrested and charged after nearly two years on the run, after officers at the National Crime Agency (NCA) found him attending a family barbecue. Wayne Williams, aged 35, was arrested on Monday evening (May 22) having evaded the authorities since a wanted appeal was issued in November 2021.

The NCA believe Williams was involved in the attempted importation of gun parts through the postal system in August 2021. When assembled, these parts could make a semi-automatic pistol, which was stolen in the US in 2018, capable of firing 18 bullets.

NCA branch commander Richard Harrison said: “This arrest comes as a result of an intelligence-led operation which shows the NCA will continue to target and track down anyone believed to be involved in firearms trafficking.

"Tackling the criminal trade in firearms is an NCA priority, and we work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public by striving to prevent guns reaching the streets.”

Williams appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, charged with attempting to access a prohibited weapon; being knowingly concerned in an attempt to import a prohibited weapon; and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was remanded to custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 22.