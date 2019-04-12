Rotherham man wanted over domestic abuse offences

Have your say

A Rotherham man is wanted by police over domestic abuse offences.

Thomas Atkinson, who goes by ‘Tommy’, is described as being of medium build with short brown hair.

Thomas Atkinson.

The 24-year-old is wanted by officers in relation to domestic abuse offences alleged to have taken place on March 12.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen Tommy?

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting incident number 875 of 12 March.

“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”