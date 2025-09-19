Cops are hunting a 25-year-old Rotherham man who uses four different names.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the 25-year-old in connection with two robberies, 11 shoplifting incidents and four cases of breaking banning orders between August 17 and September 14.

The majority of incidents took place across Rotherham, with one incident of shoplifting occurring in Cortonwood, Barnsley.

Liam Walsh is also known to use a number of different names including Liam West, Levi Fox and Kevin Walsh.

He is described as white, of slim build, and around 6ft 1ins tall.

He is also reported to be clean shaven, with short straight black hair.

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who sees Walsh not to approach him directly.

Instead, members of the public are advised to dial 999 immediately if they believe they have spotted him.

Anyone with other information about Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to get in touch with the force.

Information can be submitted via the force’s live chat facility, its online portal, or by calling 101.

When making contact, people are asked to quote investigation number 14/145766/25.

The force has also provided a direct link to its online reporting portal, which can be accessed at: https://orlo.uk/9jDA9.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers can be contacted by calling their UK Contact Centre on the freephone number 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be submitted through the secure online form at: https://orlo.uk/PiM6b.