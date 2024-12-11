A total of 76 individuals have been convicted and sentenced for their part in disorder which took place at a Manvers Hotel in August, with 164 suspects identified so far.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those sentenced, jail terms totalling 168 years have been handed down.

With figures changing almost daily, they were correct at the time of writing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, its occupants and staff were attacked when a demonstration degenerated into violence which saw more than 60 police officers hurt and the hotel so badly damaged it had to be taken out of use.

To date, South Yorkshire Police has identified 164 suspects. Of these, 76 individuals have been convicted and sentenced. 14 cases remain under investigation, with suspects bailed.

Additionally, the force’s Major Crime Unit has identified another 15 suspects.

South Yorkshire Police is assisting with a review commissioned by the Home Office, to assess the response to the disorder and determine areas for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an effort to learn from the operation, the force has initiated a full debriefing process. This local debrief will analyse all aspects of the incident and will later contribute to a wider partnership debrief facilitated by the Local Resilience Forum.

It is urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist with the ongoing investigation as they work to bring those responsible for the violence to justice.