Rotherham High Street: Town centre road taped off by police following reports of stabbing overnight
Several shops on Rotherham’s High Street are inaccessible today due to a reported stabbing last night.
An area between the junction of High Street with Church Street and a nearby alleyway have been cordoned off by police today (July 26).
A shopkeeper told The Star they understand a man was stabbed between 11am and 2pm last night.
They said they could also see “blood on the pavement” inside the cordon this morning.
The cordon has meant customers cannot reach several shops in town centre.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.