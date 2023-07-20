A Rotherham woman who fraudulently claimed thousands of pounds in disability benefits has been convicted in court after being caught horse-riding by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Michelle Hanney, aged 51, from Greasbrough – who claimed both Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Universal Credit – had said she could only walk between 20 and 50 metres and had to use a wheelchair when going outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But DWP investigators spotted Facebook pictures showing her walking without any aids and even riding a horse, with follow up surveillance showing her walking the horse.

Michelle Hanney, from Greasbrough, claimed she had to use a wheelchair when outside.

Ms Hanney was caught stealing £33,711.24 in benefits, but was convicted on a lesser amount of £10,384.50.

She pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates Court to fraudulent activity for the period May 2 2021 to August 30 2022, and has been sentenced to a 12-month community order, whilst the DWP will now take steps to recover the full ill-gotten gains.

Michelle, aged 51, was caught walking with a horse by DWP investigators.

Tom Pursglove MP, Minister responsible for tackling fraud, said: “The vast majority of disability benefit claims are correct, and we know the difference that these benefits can make to people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad