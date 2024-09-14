Police want to speak to this man after a 5’7’’ red-haired person was reportedly seen flashing passersby in Rotherham.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 13, 2024, at 10.45am, it is reported that a man was stood exposing himself on Masborough Street, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find this man after an indecent exposure incident by someone who was around 5'7'' and "stood next to a minivan" in Masbrough Street, Rotherham, on August 13, 2024. | SYP

The man was reported to be stood next to an off-white minivan. He is described as white, 5foot 7ins tall and in his early 40s. He was reported to be wearing grey trousers and a blue shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the incident, officers from South Yorkshire have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of a man believed to be involved.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 319 of August 13, 2024, when you get in touch.