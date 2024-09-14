Rotherham flasher: E-fit appeal after indecent exposure by 5'7'' man 'stood next to minivan'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 10:28 BST
Police want to speak to this man after a 5’7’’ red-haired person was reportedly seen flashing passersby in Rotherham.

On August 13, 2024, at 10.45am, it is reported that a man was stood exposing himself on Masborough Street, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find this man after an indecent exposure incident by someone who was around 5'7'' and "stood next to a minivan" in Masbrough Street, Rotherham, on August 13, 2024. | SYP

The man was reported to be stood next to an off-white minivan. He is described as white, 5foot 7ins tall and in his early 40s. He was reported to be wearing grey trousers and a blue shirt.

Since the incident, officers from South Yorkshire have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of a man believed to be involved.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 319 of August 13, 2024, when you get in touch.

