Rotherham: Elderly lady, 85, and Labrador attacked by Cane Corso dogs as owner allegedly flees the scene
An elderly woman was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head when two dogs attacked her Labrador.
South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the owner of two Cane Corso who attacked an elderly dog, and caused injuries to the elderly owner in Rotherham.
It is reported that on Wednesday October 25, at 11:30am, an 85-year-old woman was walking her 13-year-old Labrador on Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh when two dogs, believed to be Cane Corso, approached her and started attacking the Labrador.
During the attack, the elderly lady was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head. The dog also required veterinary treatment.
The Cane Corso dogs were reportedly being walked by a woman who fled the scene and failed to provide any details.
If you have any information that you believe could help officers trace the owner and dogs in the investigation, please report it online via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 324 of 25 October 2023.