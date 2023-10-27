An elderly woman was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head when two dogs attacked her Labrador.

South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the owner of two Cane Corso who attacked an elderly dog, and caused injuries to the elderly owner in Rotherham.

It is reported that on Wednesday October 25, at 11:30am, an 85-year-old woman was walking her 13-year-old Labrador on Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh when two dogs, believed to be Cane Corso, approached her and started attacking the Labrador.

During the attack, the elderly lady was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head. The dog also required veterinary treatment.

An elderly lady and her old Labrador were attacked by two Cane Carso breed dogs in Rotherham. Photo of a Cane Corso for illustrative purposes. Photo: Adobe

The Cane Corso dogs were reportedly being walked by a woman who fled the scene and failed to provide any details.