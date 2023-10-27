News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer

Rotherham: Elderly lady, 85, and Labrador attacked by Cane Corso dogs as owner allegedly flees the scene

An elderly woman was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head when two dogs attacked her Labrador.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police is seeking to identify the owner of two Cane Corso who attacked an elderly dog, and caused injuries to the elderly owner in Rotherham.

It is reported that on Wednesday October 25, at 11:30am, an 85-year-old woman was walking her 13-year-old Labrador on Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh when two dogs, believed to be Cane Corso, approached her and started attacking the Labrador.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the attack, the elderly lady was knocked over and suffered injuries to her head. The dog also required veterinary treatment.

Most Popular
An elderly lady and her old Labrador were attacked by two Cane Carso breed dogs in Rotherham. Photo of a Cane Corso for illustrative purposes. Photo: AdobeAn elderly lady and her old Labrador were attacked by two Cane Carso breed dogs in Rotherham. Photo of a Cane Corso for illustrative purposes. Photo: Adobe
An elderly lady and her old Labrador were attacked by two Cane Carso breed dogs in Rotherham. Photo of a Cane Corso for illustrative purposes. Photo: Adobe

The Cane Corso dogs were reportedly being walked by a woman who fled the scene and failed to provide any details.

If you have any information that you believe could help officers trace the owner and dogs in the investigation, please report it online via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 324 of 25 October 2023.

Related topics:DogsRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceRawmarsh