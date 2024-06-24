Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Rotherham men will spend a combined seven years behind bars after attempting to throw away £1,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Jak Shaw, aged 31, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton and Zayne Imran, aged 20, of Canklow Road, Canklow, were travelling in an uninsured and unregistered vehicle when they ditched their stash of drugs

On October 31, 2023, officers on proactive patrol in Eastwood became suspicious of the vehicle, driven by Shaw, which failed to stop for police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a short pursuit, a package of over £1,000 worth of cocaine and heroin was thrown from the car.

Shaw and Imran were arrested at the scene.

Jak Shaw | SYP

The package was recovered, and its contents confirmed later.

Shaw pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for three years and two months at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (June 19).

Zayne Imran | SYP

Imran was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin at the same court on Tuesday (June 18), and sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes said: “This result was made possible by the exemplary work of our officers. It shows the importance of the proactive work carried out by the force.

“I’m pleased Shaw and Imran are now behind bars as this serves as another reminder that we will not tolerate the supplying of drugs in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.