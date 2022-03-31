Rotherham CSE: MP says proceedings paint “deeply disturbing picture” of South Yorkshire Police approach to Child Sexual Exploitation

The comments come as ex-police sergeant Jayne Senior was cleared of failing to act on information supplied to him about alleged child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Ms Champion said: “Today is an incredibly disappointing day for victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

“The proceedings painted a deeply disturbing picture of South Yorkshire Police’s approach to CSE throughout this period. Sadly, it is one that will be all too familiar to survivors, whistleblowers and all those who have fought to expose the appalling failure to protect children in Rotherham.

Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham

“While this misconduct hearing has now concluded, it is abundantly clear that this was far larger than the failures of any one officer. Multiple reports and investigations have found that South Yorkshire Police repeatedly failed those they had a duty to protect, and that this continued for decades. CSE was treated as a low priority. Investigations were under-resourced. Officers were untrained and far too often, uncaring. The result was that potentially thousands of children were abandoned to abuse of the most shocking kind. These were institutional failures and institutional lessons must be learned

“I am also troubled that more officers have not been held accountable. It cannot be right that no officers have faced consequences for their actions.

“The publication of the IOPC’s full report, which is expected now to proceed, will be incredibly important. Victims and survivors deserve to know the full truth and I hope that the IOPC will deliver this.’

“Whilst South Yorkshire Police has undoubtedly made profound improvements in its approach to CSE, there is still much further to go to ensure that all children are protected. Nor indeed can this be a finite development. Improvement must be an ongoing process and South Yorkshire Police must constantly strive to be better.