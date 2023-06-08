South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Two boys, aged 11 and 12, were the victims of a street robbery in Rotherham.

The pair were reportedly approached by two people on Nidderdale Road, Wingfield, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, June 3. It is alleged they were threatened by the robbers before their belongings were taken.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today they had arrested a boy and a girl, both 17, in connection to the robbery. The teenagers have since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Yvonne Fairbrother said: "We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern among the local community, and we are continuing to investigate what happened.

"We are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened. We are particularly keen to hear from a man and woman who were out walking their dog and helped the boys home."