A fraudster conned thousands of pounds out of householders by pretending to be a police officer.

Michael Smith travelled from London to Rotherham to carry out a ‘courier fraud’ by phoning his victims and telling them to be ready to hand over items for safekeeping, before knocking on their doors.

He called at a house on Fernleigh Drive and took bank cards and PIN numbers from a couple in their 80s, South Yorkshire police say.

Michael Smith, 26, of Lady Somerset Road, Camden, London, has been jailed for fraud. | syp

He then used the same trick to take jewellery worth £25,000 from a 64-year-old woman on Cotswold Crescent.

Smith returned to London where he used the bank cards to withdraw thousands of pounds in cash.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation when the incidents were reported. Analysis of phone records identified a number which London Probation helped to confirm was connected to Smith.

He was arrested in London. At his police interview, he provided no comment to all questions but consented to identification procedures.

He was identified by two of his victims and was interviewed for a second time when he again provided no comment, the force says.

Smith, of Lady Somerset Road, Camden, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud.

He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on May 19.

Smith was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday May 21. | National World

DI Joe Hackworthy, of the financial investigations team, said: “I am glad that Smith will spend time behind bars for his crimes which caused unnecessary suffering for those he targeted.

“Courier fraud is a particularly destructive crime, and offenders often target the most vulnerable members of society.

“We remain dedicated to pursuing anyone who seeks to defraud others, and we encourage people to look out for vulnerable family members and friends and to challenge anyone on the phone asking for money or valuables.

“The police will never ask a member of the public for money or any bank details, either over the phone or in person. We will never ask you to hand over your valuables, whether it is jewellery, cash, bank cards or something else, to us.

“If you receive a phone call like this or have any doubts about a person visiting your home always report it to us online or by calling 101. If you are in an emergency, call 999.”

The Action Fraud website states: ‘Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official.

‘To substantiate this claim, the caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable basic details about the victim such as their full name and address’.