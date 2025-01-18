Rotherham crime: Police bust cannabis farm in old costume store

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:55 BST
Criminals turned an old costume store into a £345,000 cannabis farm.

The premises on Rowms Lane, in Swinton, Rotherham, had 345 plants spread across five rooms. The electricity supply had been bypassed to power fans, heat and lights.

Police smashed down the door and seized everything, saying the cannbis will be destroyed.

Police raid cannabis farm on Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham.Police raid cannabis farm on Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham.
Police raid cannabis farm on Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham. | SYP

It is estimated each plant is worth £1,000, with a total value around £345,000.

Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Drugs have no place in our communities. Cannabis isn’t a harmless substance – it funds organised crime and is linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Some 345 cannabis plants were seized.Some 345 cannabis plants were seized.
Some 345 cannabis plants were seized. | SYP

“We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Look out for signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

A drugs warrant was executed after “the gathering of local intelligence,” she added.

