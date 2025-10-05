One of Rotherham's most wanted shoplifters has been charged and jailed following a day of action in Rotherham town centre.

Liam Walsh, aged 25, was arrested and questioned by officers in relation to 12 separate incidents of shoplifting and multiple breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Liam Walsh was charged with 12 shoplifting offences and jailed. | syp

He was charged with 12 counts of theft from a shop and three breaches of a CBO. Appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Walsh, of no fixed above, was jailed for 24 weeks which he will serve concurrently with the remaining one year and three months from a previous sentence.

The operation also saw several other suspected suspected shoplifters apprehended including:

· Samantha King, aged 32, of no fixed above, charged with five counts of theft from a shop. She was bailed with conditions ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 17.

· Shinayde Strachan, aged 36, of Lindley Street, charged with two counts of theft from a shop. She was bailed with conditions ahead of her court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on November .

· Simon Holden, aged 44, of Pike Road, Rotherham, charged with one count of theft from a shop. He was bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 28.

nspector John Crapper, of Rotherham Central safer neighbourhood team, said: "Working with local businesses and shop staff is integral in our work to tackle retail crime. By sharing crucial information, photos and intelligence about shoplifters, we can be proactive and prevent thefts from happening.

"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people."