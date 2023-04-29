News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham crime: Man who raped two children multiple times 'showed no remorse' for 'sick sexual abuse'

A South Yorkshire man who raped two children has been jailed for his ‘sick’ crimes.

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

Thomas Brookes raped his two victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, multiple times when they were both aged under 13. The 30-year-old, formerly of Cambridge Crescent, in East Dene, Rotherham, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday to 12 years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Emma Parsons, from Rotherham, said: “Throughout our investigation and this legal process, Brookes has shown absolutely no remorse and has refused to accept responsibility for the sick sexual abuse he inflicted upon his victims.

‘Victims forced to relive traumatic sexual crimes’

“Both victims have shown tremendous courage, not only in coming forward to report what happened, but also throughout the investigation and trial. Because Brookes would not admit his guilt, both have had to face the court and relive the traumatic sexual crimes they suffered when they were very young children.

“Brookes’ custodial sentence will not undo the damage he has caused to his victims, and we know that sexual abuse at any age can have an incredibly harmful impact. However, it is my sincere wish that knowing he is now behind bars for his awful crimes means that they feel they can begin to process what has happened and take a step forward into their futures.”

Brookes had been found guilty earlier this year of nine counts of rape of a child under 13, following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.