Rotherham crime: Man wanted by police over indecent exposure in Whiston
A police E-fit has been released after a man exposed himself to a woman in a Rotherham street.
Police officers were alerted and an investigation was launched after a man exposed himself to a 27-year-old woman in Birchall Avenue, Whiston, on Sunday, July 11 at 7pm.
A South Yorkshire Police E-fit has today been released of a man officers would like to trace in connection with the indecent exposure incident.
He is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with short to medium length, light brown, messy hair.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/126043/24.