Rotherham crime: Man wanted by police over indecent exposure in Whiston

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 4th Sep 2024, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A police E-fit has been released after a man exposed himself to a woman in a Rotherham street.

Police officers were alerted and an investigation was launched after a man exposed himself to a 27-year-old woman in Birchall Avenue, Whiston, on Sunday, July 11 at 7pm.

Police want to trace a man wanted over a report of indecent exposure in Whiston, RotherhamPolice want to trace a man wanted over a report of indecent exposure in Whiston, Rotherham
Police want to trace a man wanted over a report of indecent exposure in Whiston, Rotherham | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police E-fit has today been released of a man officers would like to trace in connection with the indecent exposure incident.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Do you know this man?Do you know this man?
Do you know this man? | SYP

He is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with short to medium length, light brown, messy hair.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/126043/24.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceRotherham