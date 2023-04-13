Four men reportedly entered the shop on Wortley Road in Rotherham and started taking cigarettes from the area behind the counter. When employees confronted them, one of the men took out a knife before ‘jabbing’ a member of staff, who sustained minor injuries. The men then fled on foot with the stolen cigarettes.

Police located one man nearby, a 29-year-old man from Rotherham, who they said had since been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article. They have now released these CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the robbery, which happened on Tuesday, February 14, at around 7am.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 133 of February 14. You can also contact the focre via its online live chat or its online portal.

