Rotherham crime: Man 'jabbed' with knife after confronting robbers at Tesco Express store on Wortley Road

A Tesco Express worker was attacked with a knife after staff confronted robbers who raided the store in South Yorkshire.

By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:53 BST

Four men reportedly entered the shop on Wortley Road in Rotherham and started taking cigarettes from the area behind the counter. When employees confronted them, one of the men took out a knife before ‘jabbing’ a member of staff, who sustained minor injuries. The men then fled on foot with the stolen cigarettes.

Police located one man nearby, a 29-year-old man from Rotherham, who they said had since been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article. They have now released these CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the robbery, which happened on Tuesday, February 14, at around 7am.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 133 of February 14. You can also contact the focre via its online live chat or its online portal.

Police want to speak to the men pictured in connection with a robbery at a Tesco Express store on Wortley Road in Rotherham in which one employee was 'jabbed' with a knife after staff confronted the robbersPolice want to speak to the men pictured in connection with a robbery at a Tesco Express store on Wortley Road in Rotherham in which one employee was 'jabbed' with a knife after staff confronted the robbers
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.