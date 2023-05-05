A man is wanted over a string of indecent exposure incidents close to a popular park in Rotherham.

On April 9, at around 1.30pm, police received reports from concerned members of the public that a man was in a wooded area near to Barker’s Park, Rotherham, exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Officers received further reports of a similar nature at around 3pm the same day, with members of the public reporting a man exposing himself while in the wooded area across from Barker’s Park, that leads onto the fields near to Scholes Lane.

Given the location and nature of the offences reported, South Yorkshire Police believe the two incidents may be related to a string of previous acts of indecent exposure reported in the Thorpe Hesley, Scholes and Kimberworth areas of the town.

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to them regarding an alleged string of indecent exposure incidents in Barkers' Park, Rotherham, as well as in the Thorpe Hesley, Scholes and Kimberworth areas of the town.

Now, officers have released this e-fit image of a red-headed man and is asking for the public’s help to identify them.

Do you know this man? Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact police on the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 468 of April 9.

Anyone who lives locally to the Barker’s Park area who believes they might have CCTV or video doorbell footage of the man pictured can email it to [email protected]