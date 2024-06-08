Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blunt force trauma, burns, broken bones and brain damage were all inflicted on three defenceless cats by the pair of 22-year-olds.

A Rotherham couple has been banned from keeping all animals for life after a court heard about a catalogue of abuse to their kittens.

Blunt force trauma, burns, broken bones and brain damage were all inflicted on three defenceless cats by Ruhit Dey and Amelia Pike, both aged 22 and of Winifred Street, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple from Rotherham have been banned from keeping animals for life after abusing two of their three kittens to death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple were sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates Court on May 24 after pleading guilty to seven animal welfare offences following an investigation and prosecution brought by the RSPCA.

Dey was also handed a suspended prison sentence for his offences, while Pike must carry out a 12-month community order.

Concerns were raised to the RSPCA after a kitten called Gwen was taken to a veterinary practice in a collapsed state. Despite vets performing CPR, Gwen had sadly already passed away.

The RSPCA was alerted to the abuse when one of the kittens, Gwen, was brought in with severe injuries. A post-mortem found she had burnt paws and brain damage.

The pair claimed an interaction with their other kitten caused Gwen to inhale water and choke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a post mortem revealed Gwen also had burns on her paw pads and a broken leg.

Dey had been alone with Gwen at the time but claimed he did not witness the incident.

Another kitten called Meg had previously been taken to a vet by the couple with a broken jaw and brain injuries. These injuries resulted in her suffering from seizures and she had to be put to sleep. Their owners claimed at the time these injuries were caused after she ran into a piece of furniture.

Ruhit Dey and Amelia Pike, both aged 22 and of Winifred Street, Rotherham, were banned from keeping animals for life.

A vet confirmed the injuries to both kittens were not consistent with the stories given by Dey and Pike. An RSPCA inspector investigated and steps were taken to remove the couple’s remaining animals for their safety while the investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third kitten called Glen was found to have suffered multiple broken bones including a broken femur which required surgery.

Pike later admitted failing to investigate Glen’s lameness - and the pair admitted failing to protect all three kittens from injury, pain and suffering.

In sentencing, the judge spoke of “deliberate sadistic abuse which happened to more than one animal” carried out by Dey especially. He said: “The nature of this offence leads me to conclude that neither of you can have any animals in your care or control so I impose a lifetime disqualification with 10 years termination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For two of the offences, Dey was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment and for a further offence, 12 weeks imprisonment, which will run concurrently and both suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay £554 in costs.

Pike was sentenced to a 12 month community order requiring 200 hours of unpaid work, a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and was also ordered to pay £400 costs.

A surviving kitten and another called Cosmo, that was not part of the case, were signed over to the charity and have since been rehomed.