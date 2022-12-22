A South Yorkshire couple is asking for help after they woke up to find their house burgled and their car stolen.

Louise Nadine, of Bramley Eyre Court, Rotherham, says she and her partner woke up on Saturday (December 17) and were puzzled when they couldn’t find their car keys. Only when they checked the back door did they find the lock had been busted – and soon after saw their blue Audi SQ5, registration ND16 JXP, was gone.

Bafflingly, only one other thing was taken – one of the couple’s bodybuilding trophies.

The couple is now appealing for help to find the car and are warning others about their home security.

A blue Audi SQ5, registration ND16 ZXP, was stolen from Bramley Eyre Court in the early hours of December 17.

Louise said: “When we woke up at around 8am we didn’t know it had even happened. My partner was looking for his car keys, it felt odd. But when we looked at the back door coming through the conservatory, the lock was broken. Then we saw the car was gone.”

Additionally, a satchel belonging to Nadine’s partner had been searched and thrown in the back garden, and one of their bodybuilding trophies was missing.

"It’s honestly quite scary,” said Nadine. “I remember waking up at about 1.30am and there was nothing wrong. It’s just a car, but you work hard for what you’ve got and It’s horrible to think someone was in your house.”