Louise Nadine, of Bramley Eyre Court, Rotherham, says she and her partner woke up on Saturday (December 17) and were puzzled when they couldn’t find their car keys. Only when they checked the back door did they find the lock had been busted – and soon after saw their blue Audi SQ5, registration ND16 JXP, was gone.
Bafflingly, only one other thing was taken – one of the couple’s bodybuilding trophies.
The couple is now appealing for help to find the car and are warning others about their home security.
Louise said: “When we woke up at around 8am we didn’t know it had even happened. My partner was looking for his car keys, it felt odd. But when we looked at the back door coming through the conservatory, the lock was broken. Then we saw the car was gone.”
Additionally, a satchel belonging to Nadine’s partner had been searched and thrown in the back garden, and one of their bodybuilding trophies was missing.
"It’s honestly quite scary,” said Nadine. “I remember waking up at about 1.30am and there was nothing wrong. It’s just a car, but you work hard for what you’ve got and It’s horrible to think someone was in your house.”
After checking neighbours’ CCTV, the couple believes the offenders may have struck around 4am on December 17 and that two men seen in the area may have been involved. They also believe the stolen car was seen on City Road and the Manor Park area of Sheffield soon after.