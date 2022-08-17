Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood made the arrest as part of its investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

The 44-year-old man from Sheffield was detained at his home address this morning, August 17, and is now being questioned on suspicion of rape and indecent assault.The investigation relates to the alleged abuse of a girl who was just 14 at the time, and is said to have taken place over a four-year period from 1999.

Police have today arrested a man in Sheffield over the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Stovewood

NCA senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: “Operation Stovewood remains a unique and complex investigation, but we continue to seek to bring offenders to justice and focus on supporting the victims.

“I would re-iterate our appeal that if you believe that you were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 or have information that might assist our investigations, please speak to us. Working with our partners we will do all we can to support you, and all information will be treated in confidence.”

Officers on Operation Stovewood can be contacted by email at [email protected] or via the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).

Police said at the start of this year that they had by then identified 1,000 victims of the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal, but were appealing for more to come forward.