Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham have been jailed for a total of 106 years.

The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb described the men as “cruel and manipulative”, and that they groomed and exploited their victims “by subjecting them to the most harrowing abuse possible”.

The men handed jail sentences are:

Tahir Yasin, 38, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield - jailed for 13 years for eight counts of rape.

for eight counts of rape. Ramin Bari, 38, of of Derby Street, Sheffield - jailed for nine years for four counts of rape.

for four counts of rape. Mohammed Amar, 43, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham - jailed for 14 years plus two years on licence for two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Amar was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

for two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Amar was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault. Yasser Ajaibe, 39, of Walter Street, Rotherham - jailed for 6 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years.

for indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49; of Richard Road, Rotherham - jailed for 15 years plus one year on licence for rape and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years.

for rape and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years. Mohammed Siyab, 45, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham - jailed for 25 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years; two counts of rape; and trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation.

for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years; two counts of rape; and trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation. Abid Saddiq, 43, formerly of Rotherham - jailed for 24 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 12 years; rape of a girl aged under 13; and two counts of rape.

Top left to right: Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Amar, Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq. Bottom left to right: Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, Yasser Ajaibe | NCA

An eighth man, Omar Mahmood, aged 37, of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham, has been cleared of two counts of rape.

The victims, who were both in care and aged between 11 and 16 at the time of the offences, in the early 2000s, were groomed and often plied with alcohol or cannabis before being raped or assaulted.

Over the course of a two-day hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on September 12 and 13, they were handed jail sentences between six and 25 years.

Zoe Becker, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These seven men deliberately preyed on two young girls they knew were vulnerable and, using drugs and alcohol, exploited them for their own sexual gratification.

“The cruelty and abuse the victims suffered at the hands of these defendants was horrific and has continued to have a lasting impact on their lives today.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank both the victims for coming forward and giving evidence. This has been a complex and challenging case, and it is because of their courage and fortitude that we have been able to bring these offenders to justice.

“I hope these convictions send a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“All children have the right to feel safe and protected. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

Operation Stovewood continues to investigate allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. It is the single largest investigation of its kind in the UK. So far 36 people have been convicted.

“They were responsible for some of the worst offending we have investigated under Operation Stovewood.

“I can only once again pay tribute to the victims who were brave enough to come forward, tell their stories and confront their abusers.

“What happened to them can never be undone, but I hope the sentences handed down here will at least give them a sense that their abusers have been held to account and justice has been done.

“We and our partners will continue to do all we can to support them going forward.”