Rotherham child abuse: Two men charged with 29 offences over historic child sex abuse cases

Two men have been charged with a total of 29 offences over historic child sex abuse in Rotherham following two separate investigations.

By Alastair Ulke
1 hour ago

Neil Cawton, 67, from Rawmarsh, is accused of nine offences involving four girls aged between 12 and 15 at the time of the allegations, which date between 2006 and 2012.

Separately, David Saynor, 75, formerly of Rotherham but now living outside the town, has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of rape and three of sexual assault. The charges relate to ten different victims between 2007 and 2015.

Both men appeared today (January 25) before Sheffield Magistrates. They were both bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 22.

Two men have been charged with a total of 29 offences following separate investigations into alleged historic child sex abuse in Rotherham. Picture: Google
Operation Stovewood is an ongoing investigation into allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information that might assist the investigation can contact officers by email via [email protected] or by calling 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).