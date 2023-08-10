They made off with a distinctive orange motorbike and fled in a small black vehicle with blacked out windows.

Four masked men broke into a 71-year-old woman's Rotherham home and threatened her with a machete on Sunday.

The attacked happened at around 1am on August 6 when the elderly victim was at home on Carlyle Road in Maltby.

A 71-year-old woman was threatened with a machete by four masked men when they broke into her home on Carlyle Road, Rotherham, and made off with a distinctive orange motorbike.

Four masked men entered her home and threatened her with a machete.

Among the items stolen was a distinctive orange and blue motorbike.

Among items stolen from the home in Carlyle Road was this distinctive orange and blue motorbike.

The offenders then fled the scene in a small black vehicle with blacked-out windows.

South Yorkshire Police is now urging local residents in Maltby to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for footage of the bike or the vehicle. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike being driven around the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 62 of August 6, 2023, or by using the South Yorkshire Police online portal.