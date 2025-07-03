Several streets on a South Yorkshire estate were closed last night after police were called to reports of a bomb.

Officers were called to Cherry Wood Way, in Waverley, sometime after 5pm yesterday evening (July 3) to reports of an explosive device.

Cherry Wood Road, in Waverley, Rotherham, was closed last night (July 2) after police were called to a suspected unexploded bomb. | Google Maps

The road was shut between Jacob Way and Brooks Drive and a 50m cordon was set up.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived at the scene at around 6.50pm and moved the suspected bomb to a separate location.

A post on the official Rotherham South NPT Facebook page reads: “Residents can expect to hear a loud bang, so please do not be alarmed. [The device] is believed to not be suspicious.”

The explosive was detonated at around 7.20pm.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about what the device was and how it was found.

Waverley is a large new-build estate between Treeton and Handsworth Hill earmarked for extensive housing developments by local councils.

It is part of the redevelopment of the former Orgreave industrial site, famous as a location of clashes between police and striking miners in the 1980s miners’ strike.