Rotherham armed robber jailed for life
A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of two armed robbery offences in Rotherham.
Thomas Whaley, of Dovercourt Road, Rotherham pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to offences of assault, theft and robbery on Wednesday, April 3.
He was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, May 21. He was informed that he cannot apply for parole until he has served a minimum of 15 years.
The court heard how Whaley went to Catcliffe Post Office on Brinsworth Road on Tuesday, October 16 and demanded cash from the till, threatening staff with a broken glass bottle.
Whaley managed to get away with a quantity of cigarettes and cash.
The following day, Wednesday October 17, Whaley returned to the post office armed with a knife and threatened staff for more money.
The staff acted fast, pressing the panic button under their desk and managed to detain Whaley until officers arrived.
While attempting to detain him two staff members were assaulted, with one requiring hospital treatment.
Detective Inspector for Rotherham CID Andy Knowles said: “I am pleased with life sentence handed to Whaley.
“He is a dangerous man that does not hesitate to use violence in order to get what he wants. “He has previous history of committing violent acts and I am glad that he will no longer be a threat to members of our community.
“I would also like to commend the bravery of the staff at Catcliffe Post Office, they were able to detain Whaley until we arrived and ensured he was brought to justice.”