This was the devastating scene after stables were torched in Sheffield, on the same night a caravan and chicken coops were targeted.

The spate of arson attacks took place in Sothall, Beighton and Killamarsh, on the borders of Sheffield, Rotherham and Derbyshire, near Rother Valley Country Park, according to one of the victims.

Joanne Dolman, whose stables near the rear entrance to the park, at Sothall, were burned to ground, has urged people to share any information with police to help officers catch the culprits.

The aftermath of a devastating arson attack on Joanne Dolman's stables in Sothall, Sheffield, near the rear entrance to Rother Valley Country Park. They were deliberately set alight on Sunday, January 26, at around 5am, in what was one of a spate of arson attacks. Photo: Joanne Dolman | Joanne Dolman

Thankfully there were no horses inside her stables, which used to house the family’s late pony, Ellie. But she said those responsible would not have known that and could easily have killed a defenceless animal.

“I felt sick and so shocked when I saw what they’d done,” Ms Dolman told The Star.

“It’s devastating. I know it’s only stables but it’s our memories of Ellie which have gone.

How the stables looked before they were destroyed in the arson attack. Photo: Joanne Dolman | Joanne Dolman

“Since Ellie passed away we’d kept the stables as a bit of a shrine to her, with her saddle and bridle and other things inside, all of which have been destroyed.

“Whoever’s doing this is just mindless. They don’t realise the impact this has had on me, my two daughters and everyone else who’s been affected.

“It’s lucky that no horses or chickens were killed.”

Ms Dolman said she believed the stables were set alight in the early hours of Sunday, January 26, at around 5am.

On the same night, she told The Star, a number of signs were set alight along the ‘black track’ - a path running along the western edge of the country park.

Over in Killamarsh, she said, more stables were set alight, along with a chicken coop and a caravan, thankfully again with no animals or people being injured.

The fires at the weekend were the latest in a series of arson attacks in Beighton and the surrounding area over recent weeks, Ms Dolman explained, with bins, signs, and polytunnels at the allotment among the property set alight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.