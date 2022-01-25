Rossington shooting: Man, 26, arrested over firearms discharge in Doncaster, South Yorkshire
A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in South Yorkshire.
Shots were reportedly fired on Coranach Way in Rossington, Doncaster, where two men armed with shotguns were reportedly seen chasing third man.
Police were called to the scene last Thursday, January 20, at around 9pm and found a car with damage to its rear window which they said was ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’.
South Yorkshire Police today said a 26-year-old man from Doncaster had been arrested on Saturday, January 22, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He has since been released under investigation for this matter while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 902 of January 20. 2022.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling its UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.