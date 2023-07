A thief ran out of a house with four Rolex watches worth £12,000 after visiting the property in Barnsley for a viewing after they were advertised for sale.

They were taken from a house in Hoyland at around 10.30am on June 29.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a man turned up to view the four watches which were up for sale, before running out of the house with the watches while the victim was distracted.The watches are worth around £12,000 and are all Rolexes.”

“Officers are asking anyone who has been offered the watches for sale to get in touch,” the force added.

Four Rolex watches worth £12,000 were stolen from a house in Hoyland, Barnsley (Photo: SYP)