Roche Abbey: Police investigate after metal detectorist 'digs up' ancient site in South Yorkshire

Police have launched an investigation after a metal detector was allegedly used at an ancient site in South Yorkshire, causing criminal damage.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:40 pm

It is reported that overnight between June 3 and 4, criminal damage to the lawn in front of Roche Abbey monument in Rotherham has taken place.

PC Nathan Winder, from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Due to Roche Abbey being a protected site any acts of criminal damage or disturbance fall under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Area Act 1979 and offenders will be prosecuted.

“We believe that someone was in the area with a metal detector, during the night, which again is illegal under the act, before digging up the land.

The damaged turf at Roche Abbey, Rotherham

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/105409/22.

