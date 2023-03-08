‘Robust intervention’ to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Barnsley town centre hotspots

Barnsley Council will take ‘robust intervention’ measures in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town centre, Dearne North and North East wards

Councillor Caroline Makinson, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said that incidents of ASB had risen in October, but the overall trend continues to reduce.

Coun Makinson told today’s cabinet meeting: “Robust plans have been developed, and aligned to the antisocial behaviour tactical response framework to try and address these issues.

“The incident numbers in the town centre increased during the quarter, most notably in October in comparison to the previous quarter, but still showed a reduction in comparison to the same period for 2021/22.”

Coun Makinson added that the biggest challenge around ASB in the town centre ‘relates to young people during the evening time’, around the Glass Works and Interchange.

Although the issue ‘eased before Christmas’ following a targeted campaign by the town centre police and wardens, Coun Makinson added that they had ‘returned again’, with ‘the interchange being particularly affected’.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton added that the council ‘needed to keep on top of’ ASB, adding that it affected ‘not just the town centre but other parts of the borough as well’.

Overall visitors to the town centre is increasing, with more than 17m visitors in 2022 – almost 30 per cent higher than the previous year.

