A man raided a pensioner's home before plunging a knife into his neck and leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Christian, aged 34, of no fixed abode, followed his victim from shops in Balby, Doncaster, on April 23, 2023 before appearing outside his home and demanding he hand over his money.

When he refused, Christian barged his way in and attacked him, leaving his victim, who is in his 70s, "frozen with fear".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was left helpless against an "out of control" Christian who pushed him over and kicked him several times in the ribs.

Robert Christian

Christian ordered him to stay on the floor as he pilfered through the man's belongings, stealing a purple laptop, a black mobile phone and a wallet before leaving and locking him in his own home.

His victim, who uses a walking frame due to mobility issues, noticed he was bleeding heavily and realised he had been stabbed in the lung and neck, with the blade cutting his jugular vein.

He managed to call 999 and survived, with Christian soon arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers after being identified as a prolific beggar in the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian was charged with attempted murder and eventually pleaded guilty to robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) at Sheffield Crown Court on August 14.

He was given a 16-year extended sentence, comprising a custodial term of 11 years and a five-year extension period, at the same court last Tuesday, November 28.

Detective Constable Alexandra Owen, investigating, said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable elderly man who was left absolutely terrified after being targeted in his own home.

"Heartbreakingly, the victim had given Christian over £50 of his cash on previous occasions after spotting him asking for money outside local shops. It's disgusting to see that this is how he repaid his kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Christian was so out of control his victim didn't know if he would survive and I can't imagine the physical and psychological trauma he endured.

"Thankfully, we were able to quickly apprehend Christian and I am glad we were able to put him before the courts and secure a significant custodial sentence.