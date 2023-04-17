Police tracked down a suspected online paedophile to his workplace before discovering he had hundreds of indecent images of children.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 14 how Robert Balls, aged 33, of Gleadless Road, Sheffield, was arrested after police had gathered intelligence linked to an email address and a social media platform which led them to the defendant’s work address.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said Balls was arrested at work and then his home was searched and indecent images were discovered.

Judge Michael Slater told Balls: “The misery that is inflicted on the subjects of this photography is incalculable. They only exist because people like you seek to look at them and seek to get sexual gratification from them.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a Sheffield paedophile who was caught with over 600 indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence and been made subject to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Mr Dinnes said police searched Balls’ home and examined his phone and a tablet and the phone revealed relevant search terms and evidence of over 600 indecent images.

He added that Balls had told police he wanted help with the thoughts he was having about children and he admitted to being sexually aroused by children.

Balls, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent still and moving images of children relating to 259 category A images, 145 category B images, and 227 category C images – with category A being the most serious.

Defence barrister Francis Edusei said Balls had been candid from the day he was arrested to the point of interview and he had attended crown court several times before his sentencing hearing.

Mr Edusei added that Balls works for a food preparatory business preparing sandwiches for the next day’s sale.

Judge Slater told Balls: “These offences are so serious in my view that they can only be dealt with by a term of imprisonment but having said that I have to decide whether that term of imprisonment can be suspended or not.

“It has been a close run thing but in all the circumstances I think it can be.”

