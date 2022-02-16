Gary Day, aged 41, formerly of Mount Street, entered a Lloyds Pharmacy on September 1, 2020, before threatening staff with a knife, forcing them into a back room and making off with tablets and cash from the till.

Two days later, he robbed a McColls convenience store where he again threatened staff with a knife before taking cash from the till, alcohol and cigarettes.

Armed robber Gary Day has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

At Sheffield Crown Court, Day pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and possessing a knife. He was jailed for 13 years and three months.

Detective Sergean” Tom Jordan said: "Being involved in an armed robbery is a terrifying experience and understandably can leave people traumatised.