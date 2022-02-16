Robber who held up two stores by threatening staff with knives is jailed for 13 years at Sheffield Crown Court
A robber who held shop staff at knife point and while ordering them to open their tills has been jailed for 13 years.
Gary Day, aged 41, formerly of Mount Street, entered a Lloyds Pharmacy on September 1, 2020, before threatening staff with a knife, forcing them into a back room and making off with tablets and cash from the till.
Two days later, he robbed a McColls convenience store where he again threatened staff with a knife before taking cash from the till, alcohol and cigarettes.
Read More
At Sheffield Crown Court, Day pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and possessing a knife. He was jailed for 13 years and three months.
Detective Sergean” Tom Jordan said: "Being involved in an armed robbery is a terrifying experience and understandably can leave people traumatised.
“CCTV footage and witness accounts were key in securing the conviction of Day, and I would like to thank everyone involved for working so closely with us through this investigation.”