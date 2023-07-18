Police in Sheffield are investigating after a robber allegedly bit an Abbeydale Road restaurant owner.

Officers investigating the robbery have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Releasing the CCTV image today (Tuesday, July 18, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at around 5.12am on July 8, a man forced entry into a restaurant on Abbeydale Road through the back door and began to take alcohol from the cellar.

Police would now like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information which could assist officers with their enquiries. Do you recognise him?

"On being confronted by the owner, the man is then said to have bitten him, before fleeing with the alcohol.

"He is described as being in his mid 30s, with short, dark hair and a slight beard.

Anyone who can help is asked to please contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 228 of July 8, 2023.

