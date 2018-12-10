Robber armed with gun steals jewellery in terrifying Sheffield robbery

An armed robber broke into a Sheffield home and stole a number of high value items including a distinctive gold chain.

The break-in happened at a property on James Street, Darnall, at around 1.30am on Friday, October 5.

This distinctive chain was stolen in the robbery.

Two people were threatened with a gun before the robber stole the items, including the chain, which has a distinctive pendant with the words ‘bread winner’ on it.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/145400/18.