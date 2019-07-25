Roads cordoned off after body of man found in Barnsley town centre
The body of a man has been discovered in Barnsley town centre this morning.
By Dan Windham
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 12:07
Police rushed to Peek Street, Barnsley, at around 7.18am after the body of a man was found.
Nearby roads are currently cordoned off as police conduct enquiries into the incident.
At this early stage, officers are treating the death as unexplained.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There is a police presence in the area while initial enquiries are carried out. “Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 146 of 25 July.”