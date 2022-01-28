Road closed after serious collision on Stocksbridge Bypass, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 5.02pm today (28 January) following reports of a road traffic collision between two cars on the Stocksbridge Bypass (A616).

Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently attending the scene, which they have described as a ‘complex road traffic collision’.

Emergency services were deployed to Stocksbridge Bypass on Friday after a serious incident.