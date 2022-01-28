Road closed after serious collision on Stocksbridge Bypass, Sheffield
A road has been closed in both directions following a serious collision in a Sheffield suburb during Friday's rush hour.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 6:24 pm
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 5.02pm today (28 January) following reports of a road traffic collision between two cars on the Stocksbridge Bypass (A616).
Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area where possible.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently attending the scene, which they have described as a ‘complex road traffic collision’.
More to follow.