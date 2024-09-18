Rivelin Valley Road police incident: Woman arrested after car crashes into wall on Tofts Lane, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:02 BST
A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a wall near a major Sheffield road.

A silver Ford Fiesta had crashed at Tofts Lane, which joins Rivelin Valley Road, at 11.35pm yesterday.

Police and the fire service were sent to the scene, and cones and a road sign remained at the site this morning. A damaged car was removed early today, say nearby residents. No one was seriously injured and police say no other vehicle was involved.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 11.26pm yesterday (Tuesday 17 September) officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Tofts Lane, Sheffield.

Cones at the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Tofts Lane, were a car was remobved this morning after a crash on Tuesday night. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldCones at the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Tofts Lane, were a car was remobved this morning after a crash on Tuesday night. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Cones at the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Tofts Lane, were a car was remobved this morning after a crash on Tuesday night. Photo: David Kessen, National World

“It is reported that a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a single-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.

“A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and was bailed ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 October.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Firefighters from Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a road traffic collision at 11.35pm on Tofts Lane, Sheffield.

“A car had gone into a wall. Luckily there were no casualties. Crews left the scene at 11.50pm.”

