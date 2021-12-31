Rival Sheffield sword dancers from Handsworth and Grenoside break with tradition for thrilling display
In a team-up fit for the finale of a West End play, two rival sword dancing troupes joined forces to thrill crowds in Sheffield.
For the first time in decades of competing, in a display that broke with tradition, the Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers united with their eternal rivals, Grenoside Swords Dancers, for two stellar performances on Sunday and Monday.
Our pictures below capture how more than a hundred residents turned out on the wet and windy Boxing Day to watch the traditional performers show off their complex choreography, culminating in the captivating ‘locking’ of the dancers’ six swords.
The ancient sport has been performed in the Woodhouse and Handsworth area for more than 160 years.
The Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers dress in military uniforms and stage a public performance every Boxing Day.
But tradition states that the troupe also never performs on a Sunday – so when December 26 fell on the sabbath, the groups decided this was the year for some radical changes.
Not only did they strike out and put on the show in the face of convention, they also – for the first time ever – teamed up with their rivals, Grenoside Sword Dancers, for the benefit of the crowd.
The former adversaries performed on Sunday in Woodhouse and then Handsworth, as well as on Monday in Grenoside.
The two teams’ performances were captured on camera by photographer Peter Wolstenholme, but as our other photos show, the groups have a rich history of dancing in the Sheffield area.