Rider has motorbike seized in Rotherham following complaints

Police confiscated a motorbike that was being riden illegally on farmland in Rotherham.

Officers swooped to recover the motorbike from the fields off Swinston Hill Road, at the back of the Butterfly Farm in Dinnington, on Sunday.

The recovered motorbike.

The Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on Facebook: "After numerous reports from local residents, signs were erected at the weekend advising motorists not to use any motorbikes in the fields and today this bike was recovered after being seen riding round the field by officers."