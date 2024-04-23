Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called over reports of a man with a machete after violence erupted at a Sheffield pub over the weekend.

Officers were initially called to reports of disorder at the Sword Dancer pub on Richmond Park Road on Sunday, April 21, at 7.36pm.

South Yorkshire Police said a man had reportedly been assaulted by two men inside the pub, as disorder broke out, before the men fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries which police said are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man was then reportedly seen with a machete on Richmond Park Road.

One man was taken to hospital with serious hand injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said a machete had been recovered by officers at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and has been released on police bail.