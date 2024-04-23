Richmond Park Road: Police called over reports of man with machete after violence flares at Sheffield pub

Two men have been taken to hospital after an incident in Handsworth
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called over reports of a man with a machete after violence erupted at a Sheffield pub over the weekend.

Officers were initially called to reports of disorder at the Sword Dancer pub on Richmond Park Road on Sunday, April 21, at 7.36pm.

Police were called to reports of disorder at The Sword Dancer pub in Sheffield before a man was reportedly seen with a machete on Richmond Park Road on Sunday, April 21Police were called to reports of disorder at The Sword Dancer pub in Sheffield before a man was reportedly seen with a machete on Richmond Park Road on Sunday, April 21
Police were called to reports of disorder at The Sword Dancer pub in Sheffield before a man was reportedly seen with a machete on Richmond Park Road on Sunday, April 21
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said a man had reportedly been assaulted by two men inside the pub, as disorder broke out, before the men fled the scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries which police said are not believed to be life-threatening.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

A man was then reportedly seen with a machete on Richmond Park Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One man was taken to hospital with serious hand injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said a machete had been recovered by officers at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and has been released on police bail.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or via 101, quoting investigation number 14/75798/24.

Related topics:Sheffield