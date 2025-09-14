Richard Dyson: Police issue update after 'murder' arrests over discovery of human remains
Tests revealed that human remains discovered in Broadcarr Road, Barnsley, on July 14 were those of missing man Richard Dyson.
Richard was 55 years old when he was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police in 2019.
Two men, aged 72 and 71, who had already been quizzed by police over Richard’s disappearance, were re-arrested on suspicion of murder folllowing the discovery of the remains.
Today, South Yorkshire Police revealed that no charges have been brought as part of the murder probe.
Richard was last seen by his daughter Bethany, from Catcliffe in Rotherham, on November 15, 2019.
He was reported missing around a week later after failing to turn up for their next arranged meeting on November 25.
An investigation established that he was last seen on Sunday, November 17 at about 11pm, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland, in Barnsley.
Back in 2020, Bethany released a statement describing the worry she felt every day since his disappearance.
She said at the time: “It’s just horrendous, I can’t rest. I’m worried every single day. If I see things on Facebook – someone’s hurt or had a crash, I just instantly think it might be my dad.
“I hope he’s still alive. I just want to try and do anything I can.”
Despite a body not being found at that point, in 2021 South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation and arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
A number of other arrests were made over the years as police investigations continued.
Anyone with information about Richard’s disappearance and subsequent death should call 101 and quote incident number 459 of November 25, 2019.