Barnsley man Richard Dyson, 58, was last seen by his daughter on Friday, November 15, 2019 and when she was unable to get in touch with him afterwards she reported him missing.
The last known sighting of him was on Sunday, November 17, when he was seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland at around 11pm.
A body has never been found but detectives are treating the disappearance as murder.
In March 2021 two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released after questioning as police enquiries continued. Yesterday the two men, aged 69 and 70, were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation into Richard’s disappearance continues and we remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”