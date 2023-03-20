A 17-year-old boy has just been told he must spend a minimum of 14 years behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering a beloved dad during a violent altercation on a Sheffield street.

And for the first time, The Star can name the killer as Yaqeen Arshad, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, Sheffield.

After court reporter Jon Cooper applied for reporting restrictions to be lifted, Judge Sarah Wright agreed with The Star and the teenager can now be named.

Judge Wright said he must serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars for the murder of Richard Dentith.

Richard Dentith (pictured) was found fatally stabbed on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at around 2.50am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. The pictures on the right show the scene on Grimesthorpe Road following the fatal altercation which cost Mr Dentith his life

Sending Arshad to prison, Judge Wright said: “31-year-old Richard Dentith walked past you as you and your friend stood in a bus shelter on Grimesthorpe Road and continued down the hill...For some reason as Richard Dentith made his way down the hill you pursued him, running after him armed with a knife.

“The CCTV from the mosque on Grimesthorpe Road showed that you appear to lunge at Richard Dentith as he disappeared behind a pillar. You clearly deliberately thrust the knife into and indeed through his arm possibly then making contact with his chest. He ran away pursued by you down the hill.

“He fell and you overshot, but then turned round and you continued to try to attack him. He managed to get by you but had been fatally injured. He collapsed on steps outside the Earl Marshall Guest House. The stab wound to the arm had severed the brachial artery and cut part of the cartilage and so would have required at least moderate force. He suffered catastrophic blood loss from the wound and he bled to death.”

Richard Dentith was found fatally stabbed on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at around 2.50am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination subsequently concluded Richard, fondly known as ‘Ricky,’ had died of a single stab wound

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently charged with his murder, but denied the charge; but jurors found him guilty of Mr Dentith’s murder last week, following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The Star applied for an automatic reporting restriction, which would have protected the boy’s identity until he reaches 18, to be lifted and the application was granted.

Following the guilty verdict, Mr Dentith’s family released a gut-wrenching statement, in which they detailed the devastating way in which his violent death had impacted upon their family; and also warned of the increasingly pervasive nature of knife crime.

They said: “Ricky died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. His young son will now grow up without the support of the father he loved very much. Whilst today’s verdict comes as a relief that justice has been served, it will not bring Ricky back.

“This loss goes far beyond our own family. The fact that yet another young life full of potential has been taken by knife crime on the UK streets is a sad indictment of our society.”

“Ricky had many obstacles to overcome in his life and he struggled at times. However, he was to us, first and foremost, a much-loved son, brother and father. He had three main loves in his life, his young son, sport, and cooking delicious food. He was hard working, a caring father, skilled sportsman and a talented chef,” the family added.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, leading the investigation, said after the boy’s conviction: “This was an awful attack and is a stark reminder of the reality of knife crime and how one man’s life can be lost and a family’s hearts broken just from one stab wound. Knife crime remains one of our biggest priorities.

“A team of detectives have put a huge amount of work into this case to make sure Richard’s murderer was brought to justice.

“The killer has not taken any responsibility for his actions and told numerous lies throughout this whole process, including blaming the victim for causing his own death and stating he was the ‘aggressor’.

“He declined to comment throughout his interview but later gave one account in his defence statement which he then backtracked on when giving evidence.