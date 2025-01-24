Richard Crisp: Man to be sentenced over social media post mocking death of fan and Hillsborough disaster

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:40 GMT
A Sheffield man who admitted sharing a social media post mocking the death of a fan at Hillsborough stadium is to be sentenced today.

Mark Townsend died during a match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday on September 28 following a medical incident at Hillsborough football stadium.

Richard Crisp at his last appearance at Sheffield Magistrates Court. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS
Richard Crisp at his last appearance at Sheffield Magistrates Court. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Richard Crisp, aged 55, of Lennox Road, Hillsborough, posted about the death on X (formerly Twitter) and also referenced the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Mr Neil Coyne, prosecuting, said during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court in October: “There was a lot of chat on various social media platforms about that sad incident.

“One of the comments [from Mr Crisp] was, ‘another one to add to the Leppings Lane tally, what are we at now, 98? When we get to 100 we will have a party. Up the owls’.”

Mark Townsend (photo: West Bromwich Albion)
Mark Townsend (photo: West Bromwich Albion) | West Bromwich Albion

The court heard that two other posts were made by Crisp, but the details were not shared in court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of ‘distributing to multiple people an electronic communication which was in whole or part grossly offensive for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress to its recipient or others’.

Sheffield Wednesday announced in September that a lifetime ban had been issued over the incident, and described the post as “abhorrent”.

The club said in a statement: “We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.“

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”

During his last hearing, Crisp was described as "extremely remorseful".

He has lost his job as a result of the social media post.

