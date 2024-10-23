Rhys Allen: Firearms prisoner who absconded in middle of night has links to South Yorkshire
Rhys Allen left HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, at around 4.15am on Sunday, October 20.
The 30-year-old was serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm after being sentenced in 2017.
Allen is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and has brown eyes.
He has links to the Merseyside, Cheshire, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales, Thames Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire areas.
If you know where Allen contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 184-201024.
• Website – https://orlo.uk/hnicg
• X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Phone – call 101