A prisoner serving time for possessing a gun has absconded and could be in South Yorkshire.

Rhys Allen left HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, at around 4.15am on Sunday, October 20.

The 30-year-old was serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm after being sentenced in 2017.

Allen is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and has brown eyes.

He has links to the Merseyside, Cheshire, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales, Thames Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire areas.

If you know where Allen contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 184-201024.

• Website – https://orlo.uk/hnicg

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101

